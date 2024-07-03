Incoming Hearts signing Gerald Taylor makes his mark at the Copa America as Kenneth Vargas is kept waiting
Prospective Hearts signing Gerald Taylor made his mark at the Copa America by helping Costa Rica to their only win of the tournament. Los Ticos were eliminated at the group stage early this morning despite beating Paraguay 2-1, with Taylor enjoying a strong performance in his first start at the competition.
The full-back has agreed terms to join Hearts on loan from Deportivo Saprissa in his homeland, a deal which carries the option of a permanent transfer for a six-figure fee next year. The Scottish Football Association signed off a Governing Body Endorsement for the move and Hearts are now awaiting a UK working visa for Taylor to begin his career in Scotland.
Along with new Tynecastle team-mate Kenneth Vargas, 23-year-old Taylor has been in the United States of America on international duty as Costa Rica aimed to reach the Copa America knockout rounds. They drew 0-0 with Brazil in their opening Group D match as Taylor featured only as a stoppage-time substitute. In their second match, a 3-0 defeat by Colombia, Taylor was an unused sub.
He then played the full 90 minutes at right wing-back against Paraguay and was one of his country’s strongest players. Goals from defender Francisco Calvo and forward Josimar Alcocer saw Costa Rica surge into a 2-0 lead after only seven minutes. They conceded once in the second half and hung on for victory, but four points was not enough to secure a spot in the next phase of the competition.
Costa Rica finished third in their section with Paraguay bottom. Colombia won the group with seven points, while Brazil came second with five. Vargas did not feature in any of Los Ticos’ matches. He was an unused substitute in all three fixtures. He and Taylor are due in Edinburgh later this month to take part in pre-season training with Hearts.