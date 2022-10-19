Ange Postecoglou confirmed Jota and David Turnbull will be absent for the quarter-final encounter at Fir Park. They are two of a number of injured stars with Stephen Welsh, Carl Starfelt and Callum McGregor all missing. The Australian offered a positive update regarding a possible return for the league match with Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

"Jota is progressing, he is out training but he won’t be right for tomorrow,” Postecoglou said. From the weekend it will be as is. The closest to coming back are Turnbull and Jota but they will miss tomorrow. We will see about the weekend.”

Turnbull has been absent since picking up an injury while on international duty with Scotland, while Portuguese winger Jota has missed the last two matches after being replaced at half-time in the 2-1 win over St Johnstone earlier this month.

Jota and David Turnbull could return for the Hearts league clash. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, Postecoglou believes Celtic are yet to see the best of new signing Sead Haksabanovic. The versatile Montenegrin internationalist arrived at Celtic Park late in the summer window from Rubi Kazan, but has started the club’s past three matches and has impressed with his performances.

“Sead is doing well,” Postecoglou said when asked about Haksabanovic. “We have had the luxury of being able to ease him in, as opposed to last year when we had to throw guys in. He is building his fitness up and getting an understanding of our game but he;s a good footballer. We are really happy to have him here and we are excited to see what he can bring.