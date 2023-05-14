Goals from Kirsty MacLean, Brogan Hay, Megan Bell as well as a hat trick from Kristy Howat put the Glaswegians out of sight in the capital as they inflicted the Jam Tarts heaviest defeat of the season. The Midlothian side were missing many of their star players with Lisa Rodgers, Rebecca McAllister, Shona Cowan and Claragh Connor all coming into the first 11 for Charlotte Parker-Smith, Ciara Grant, Emma Brownlie and Jenna Penman. However, Hearts still put in a brave display as they were defeated by the current SWPL Champions.

“It’s injuries, the fixture congestion has built up and finally it has taken its toll now,” assistant manager Sean Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are obviously trying to manage different situations but ultimately it has caught up with us. That’s why you have a squad and the girls who came in today certainly didn't do themselves any harm.”

Rangers got an early opener thanks to a spectacular goal from MacLean that rifled into the top corner which gave Rodgers no chance 13 minutes in. Ten minutes later, the Glaswegians doubled their lead thanks to Hay. The winger’s ranged effort looped over Rodgers despite the goalkeeper getting her fingertips to it. It soon became 3-0 mid-way through the half thanks to a Howat who blasted the ball into the top corner. Just before half-time, Howat got her second as she poked the ball into the net from a corner to give Rangers a comfortable lead at the break.

Hearts go into their final fixture of the season next Sunday. Credit: David Mollison

The Glaswegians made it 5-0 almost immediately as Howat got her third of the afternoon. The striker picked her spot and lasered the ball into the bottom left corner. Moments later, Rodgers pulled off a magnificent save to keep out McLaughlan’s powerful effort. Monica Forsyth tried to get one back for the hosts with a powerful effort but it was a comfortable save for the goalkeeper. Injuries then began to hit Hearts in the second half with both Aimee Anderson and Connor forced off. However, this did see the introduction of 17-year-old Eilidh Fargie who made her debut for the Midlothian side with 20 minutes left. Late in the day, another Hearts player made her debut as Olivia Chomczuk entered the pitch. Rangers made it 6-0 in added time as Bell converted from the penalty spot to finish off the game.