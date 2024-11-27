Inside Cercle Brugge's stadium and the away section for Hearts fans

The Jan Breydel Stadium is ready for Thursday night

The Jan Breydel Stadium is awaiting Hearts’ arrival for the UEFA Conference League tie against Cercle Brugge. The ground was built in 1975 and holds 29,062 people but is expected to be less than a third full on Thursday night.

Hearts fans will be housed in the stadium’s traditional away end, which can be seen in our video above. The Edinburgh club have sold out their full allocation for this game, with 3,124 tickets bought by their supporters. Cercle are expecting a crowd of 8,000 to 9,000, so the visitors will certainly be heard.

There is a small away section in the corner of the ground opposite the main stand, although most Hearts supporters will be situated directly behind the goal. Cercle have decided to put the Scottish fans in a covered area for safety reasons, and to protect them from the rain and wind. Cercle followers will occupy the other end of the stadium in a game between two teams drawn from Pot 4 of the Conference League.

It is likely to be a close affair, with Hearts keen to win and effectively secure a place in the knockout play-off round of the competition. They already have six points from their three matches so far. Cercle are on four points and, like their opponents on Thursday, know victory would be a huge step for them towards that play-off stage.

Hearts fans are arrving in Bruges in their numbers and will be bused to the ground, which is three miles west of the city centre.