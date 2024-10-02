Inside Hearts' European venue 2,575 miles from Tynecastle
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dinamo Minski are preparing for the Edinburgh club
Hearts face Dinamo Minsk at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Azerbaijan on Thursday and can expect some tidy surroundings for their opening Conference League tie. The venue in Sumqayit holds 15,000 people but the game is behind closed doors so no fans will be present.
The Edinburgh News gained access today and our video footage shows some of the excellent facilities inside a venue which only opened in 2023. Hearts train there on Wednesday night and kick-off at 8.45pm local time on Thursday night.