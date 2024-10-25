Inside Tynecastle as Hearts celebrate a 100 per cent record amid an electric atmosphere against Omonoia

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Video footage of memorable scenes in Gorgie

Atmosphere reached fever pitch inside Tynecastle on Thursday evening as Hearts celebrated a huge European win against Omonoia Nicosia. A 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal, maintained a 100 per cent Conference League record for the Edinburgh club, who are joint-top of the 36-team league.

More than 17,000 supporters turned out in anticipation of a memorable occasion and they were not disappointed. Our pre-match and full-time footage in the video above conveys the excitement and jubilation both before kick-off and at full-time as Hearts earned a massive result.

Related topics:Uefa Conference League
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice