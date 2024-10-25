Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Video footage of memorable scenes in Gorgie

Atmosphere reached fever pitch inside Tynecastle on Thursday evening as Hearts celebrated a huge European win against Omonoia Nicosia. A 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal, maintained a 100 per cent Conference League record for the Edinburgh club, who are joint-top of the 36-team league.

More than 17,000 supporters turned out in anticipation of a memorable occasion and they were not disappointed. Our pre-match and full-time footage in the video above conveys the excitement and jubilation both before kick-off and at full-time as Hearts earned a massive result.