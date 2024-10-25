Inside Tynecastle as Hearts celebrate a 100 per cent record amid an electric atmosphere against Omonoia
Atmosphere reached fever pitch inside Tynecastle on Thursday evening as Hearts celebrated a huge European win against Omonoia Nicosia. A 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal, maintained a 100 per cent Conference League record for the Edinburgh club, who are joint-top of the 36-team league.
More than 17,000 supporters turned out in anticipation of a memorable occasion and they were not disappointed. Our pre-match and full-time footage in the video above conveys the excitement and jubilation both before kick-off and at full-time as Hearts earned a massive result.