Hearts are poised to make their next summer transfer move.

Gerald Taylor can’t wait to get going at Hearts as he prepares for life at Tynecastle.

The right-back is set to become the seventh signing of the summer for head coach Steven Naismith, who’s side are currently on a warm weather training camp in Tenerife. He will sign an initial loan deal from Deportivo Saprissa and there is an option for the move to be a permanent one.

Taylor arrives in Gorgie off the back of action with Costa Rica at Copa America, and the decision to join Hearts proved an easy one for him. He said: "It all happened very quickly. The Copa America started and they told me something about Hearts, that there were possibilities for me to join the club and I immediately said yes, that I wanted to go. I have always wanted to play in Europe and I will give everything to make it successful."

His mum is also very excited over the prospect of her son moving to Edinburgh - although she admits she’s not totally clued up on Scotland. Aida Dosman said: "I am overjoyed for him and we are very proud.

"I have a motto for myself, 'things can always be done'. I don't like being negative, I have a good attitude to life and Gerald is the same. I am very excited, for Gerald it is a dream, it is what he has always wanted and it is a source of pride.

"He is the only one in the family who has come so far and it is a great joy for us. But I know almost nothing about Scotland, except that there are a lot of bagpipes and that some men wear kilts."

Deportivo Saprissa sporting manager, Sergio Gila, is also happy with what he claims to be a good fee possibly coming in from Hearts for Taylor. Gila added: “The Scottish club are paying us for the loan and there is also a very interesting purchase option for us with a high market value.