Inverness interested in deal for Hearts midfielder Anthony McDonald

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are interested in signing Hearts teenager Anthony McDonald on loan until the end of the season.



The midfielder has made just seven appearances at Tynecastle Park this term but could help Inverness in their Championship promotion push.

John Robertson, manager of the Highland club, is known to play attacking football which would suit 17-year-old McDonald's game. Robertson worked as an official Hearts ambassador before leaving for a second spell in charge of Inverness in June 2017.

The following month, McDonald graduated from the Riccarton youth academy to sign a professional contract at Tynecastle.

He made a senior breakthrough last season and played 14 times. However, he is keen for more first-team experience having found himself marginalised since 18 players arrived at the Edinburgh club last summer.

The Evening News revealed at the start of the month that McDonald and his fellow Hearts teenager Harry Cochrane had been the subject of loan enquiries from several Scottish clubs.

Inverness are monitoring McDonald and could move to take him north on loan before the January transfer window closes.