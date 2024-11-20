Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Hearts return to action this weekend following the international break and it’s as tough a test as they could ask for with league leaders Celtic visiting Tynecastle.

The Hoops are aiming to win another title under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. Here is a look at everything you need to know about their upcoming game....

Is Hearts vs Celtic on TV?

Yes. Hearts vs Celtic is being shown live on Sky Sports Football. Subscribers of the channel can tune in on television, tablet, laptop and mobile devices.

When is Hearts vs Celtic?

The match is being played on Saturday 23rd November.

What time does Hearts vs Celtic kick-off?

Hearts vs Celtic kicks-off at 7.45pm. Aberdeen will be three points above them by then if they win at St Mirren, whilst Rangers will be six points behind if they beat Dundee United at home.

Where is Hearts vs Celtic being played?

Celtic will visit Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. It is the sixth largest stadium in Scotland and has a seating capacity of 19,852.

Hearts vs Celtic head-to-head

Hearts wins: 14

Draws: 8

Celtic wins: 55

Hearts and Celtic’s last five games in all competitions

Hearts: DLWLL

Celtic: WWWW

What has been said ahead of Hearts vs Celtic?

Celtic won 2-0 away at Kilmarnock in their last outing before the international break after goals by midfielder Callum McGregor and winger Nicolas Kuhn. Speaking afterwards, Rodgers said: “We showed another side to our game today. That’s three different competitions now, different types of requirements needed in the games, and today we needed to show our fighting qualities and stand up to the directness of Kilmarnock.

“I thought our goalkeeper and back four stood up to it brilliantly, midfield players got to the second balls, and then in the moments to settle the game and show our quality we did that.

“It was tight in the first half but we scored at a good time and then we know we’re going to have to defend for periods in the game, because you never get the chance to settle and work. Every time they have it, it’s going direct and you’re playing for second and third balls. But it’s so good to know that the players can deal with that and I’m very proud of them.”

Hearts lost 1-0 away at Rangers last time out after Cyriel Dessers’ goal at Ibrox. Their manager Neil Critchley, who was brought in to replace Steven Naismith, said after their defeat to the Gers: “We got off to the worst possible start. We were too tentative at the start. Rangers scored. I think we grew into the game, but their best moments probably came from us giving the ball away in the mid-third of the pitch in the first half when they broke on us. But we controlled a lot of the game.

“We had a big chance right after half-time and I felt that if we'd have taken that, with the feeling around the ground, maybe the game would have swung even more in our favour.”