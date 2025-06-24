Islam Chesnokov signs Hearts deal as transfer talks continue

Derek McInnes is shaping his squad for season 2025/26 at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov has committed himself to Hearts by signing a pre-contract agreement. Whilst negotiations over a more immediate transfer continue with his club, Tobol Kostanay, Chesnokov has put pen to paper on a deal to continue his career in Edinburgh.

His Tobol contract is due to expire on 31 October, at which point he would move to Scotland. However, he would then be unable to register as a Hearts player with the Scottish Football Association until the January transfer window opens. Tynecastle officials therefore want to agree a deal before the summer window closes. Talks with Tobol counterparts are ongoing but the Kazakhstan Premier League club are reluctant to let their star player leave in the middle of their campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesnokov, 25, has registered five goals and two assists from 12 league appearances so far this season. That includes a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Zhetysu. Tobol do not want to lose him whilst they are challenging for the league title. They are currently third in the table, six points behind leaders FC Astana with two games in hand.

The player is convinced his future lies at Tynecastle and is prepared to wait until November if necessary. Hearts are working to bring him in sooner to fill a right-wing vacancy in their squad. “The recruitment team are due to speak to Islam, he’s signed the pre-contract,” confirmed the Hearts head coach, Derek McInnes. “Their season runs on to September so we’re not fully in charge of that situation. His team are not wanting to lose him at this stage of the season because they are in the business end of theirs.

“I have said to the club I’d like him in as quickly as possible if we can find a solution. I had a good chat with Islam last Wednesday. We have a plan to deal with it, if we get him great, if we don’t we will maybe just look to bring him in in January instead. We are trying to be as patient as we can but ideally we’d get him in this window.”

Hearts look at other summer transfer targets - and Chesnokov’s best attributes

Hearts have other targets for Chesnokov’s position and are willing to move on alternatives in case his move does not reach a conclusion before the summer window ends. He is a left-footed winger who favours the right flank and likes to drift inside to create and score goals. With 15 caps and two goals at international level, he is regarded as one of Kazakhstan’s most talented players. Hearts attempted to sign him in January this year but could not agree a deal with Tobol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player’s representative, Yaroslav Zvarych, spoke to the Edinburgh News earlier this year about what he would bring to Hearts. “There is interest from Hearts. We are currently in the process of deciding many things because we have a lot of offers,” he said. “Islam is one of the most talented players in Kazakhstan and we are working on the next step with the transfer window open. We are currently in the stage of negotiations over the offer from Hearts. They are interested and we do speak with them. We are moving forward with them already.

“Islam is a very interesting player who is extremely talented. He has a powerful left foot, a powerful shot and he does a big volume of work. He would be very suitable for Scottish football. He is very technical and he has established himself as one of the best players in Kazakhstan. He is a right-winger, more of an inverted winger who likes to go into the middle.”

READ MORE: Sunderland fans head to Tynecastle in numbers