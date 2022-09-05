İstanbul Başakşehir extend unbeaten run but missing star man ahead of trip to Hearts for Europa Conference League opener

It was Başakşehir’s third straight win and keeps them stay third in the Super Lig, a point adrift of Konyaspor and behind Fenerbahce on goal difference but having played a game less than both their rivals.Traore came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining and the 26-year-old Burkino Faso international provided the assist for fellow debutant Philippe Paulin Keny to score the second goal. Keny is a Senegalese forward signed during the summer after helping Bandirmaspor finish third in the Turkish second tier.Former Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil was missing from the squad sincer making his third appearance since his summer move from Fenerbahce as a late substitute in the 3-1 Conference League play-off win away to Royal Antwerp.