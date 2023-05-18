“It makes people not believe in it": Hearts boss outlines ongoing VAR concern

Steven Naismith has expressed concern about the ongoing struggles with VAR's implementation in Scottish football after Hearts midfielder Peter Haring had a red card downgraded to a yellow upon appeal this week.

The interim manager is baffled that VAR did not ask referee David Dickinson to review the Austrian's challenge on Mark O'Hara at a time when Hearts were trailing 2-1.

“The biggest disappointment for me is that our last two games have had an impact from VAR and on both accounts I feel they've not been right,” said Naismith. “The first week [when Alex Cochrane was sent off against Celtic after being deemed to have denied a goal-scoring opportunity] it steps in and makes a call and the decision was made.

Peter Haring awaits the result of his red card which has now been rescinded after a tackle on St Mirren's Mark O'Hara

“And then the total lack of consistency last week [that VAR did not intervene]. I was right in front of the decision on Saturday and I could see it was not a red card. The fourth official was right next to me, the ref was up with play and the assistant referee was on the side of pitch, and all had great views of the incident.