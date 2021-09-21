'I've shown the ref the stud marks' - Hearts' Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn on yellow card 'diving' decision

Ben Woodburn in action for Hearts against Ross County. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The on-loan Liverpool star found his way into David Dickinson’s book just before half-time after going down under a challenge from Staggies midfielder Harry Paton.

Woodburn had collected a pass inside his own half before setting Stephen Kingsley free on the left. The 21-year-old motored forward, getting on the end of a return pass as he broke into the box. Stretching with the ball behind him slightly, he fell to the ground with Paton on top of him.

Much to the bemusement of the player and the Hearts fans in the Global Energy Stadium, Dickinson had determined the player dived.

Speaking to the Evening News after the match, Woodburn was almost rendered speechless by the decision, sensibly noting he didn’t “really want to get in trouble” by expressing his view on the matter.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong”, he said. “I’ve even shown the ref the stud marks on my heel.”

It was a decision manager Robbie Neilson labelled a "shambles” and Hearts will appeal the yellow card which left Woodburn in an awkward position for the rest of the game, the player perhaps lucky to avoid a second yellow card for a late tackle on Paton after half-time.

“If he’s going to book someone for diving it has to be absolutely blatant," Neilson said. “There can’t be any grey area. It soils someone’s reputation to say they are diving.

