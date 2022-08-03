Jacob Davenport trains with Hearts as Lee Seung-woo contract issue arises

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City midfielder arrived at Riccarton following a similar trial at Reading earlier this summer. He is being assessed by manager Robbie Neilson and coaching staff as they look to strengthen their squad further.

The Evening News revealed Hearts’ interest in Davenport on Sunday and the player has travelled north hoping to impress. He has held talks with Hearts officials and more discussions are expected to take place later in the week.

Aged 23, Davenport is a left-footed central midfielder able to win the ball and pass with authority. He was released by Blackburn when his contract expired on June 30 and is now seeking a new club.

Hearts are considering reinforcing their midfield with Beni Baningime sidelined until later this year with a cruciate ligament injury. Cammy Devlin is just back after a hamstring issue and full-back Michael Smith played in the centre alongside Peter Haring in Saturday’s opening Premiership win over Ross County.

Management will watch Davenport in training before making a final decision on whether he should become a permanent addition to the group.

Hearts also remain keen to sign the South Korea international forward Lee Seung-woo from Suwon FC. They have proposed a three-year contract for the 24-year-old but Suwon want to keep their star man as the K League 1 is still in mid-season.

Talks are ongoing surrounding a release clause in Lee’s contract and whether it has been triggered by Hearts’ interest. Suwon are fighting to avoid losing the player and are reluctant to publicly acknowledge any background talks relating to the Tynecastle club.

South Korea's Lee Seung-woo is wanted by Hearts.

Lee has scored ten goals in 22 appearances so far this term but is now suspended for Suwon’s next two matches due to a red card in his last outing. Hearts want to continue their pursuit of the creative forward, who plays most often as a left winger or a second striker.