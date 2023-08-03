The Jamaican international has been capped 19 times for her country and helped the Reggae Girlz pick up a bronze medal in the 2022 CONCACAF Championship. The 22-year-old is capable of playing on either flank and will be able to cover the injured Monica Forsyth who is on the sidelines for several months. Adamolekun will now join the Jam Tarts after starting her footballing career in the USA, last playing for the University of Southern California where she made 42 appearances.

“We were keen to strengthen our team out wide, however, we wanted to make sure we found the right player,” Eva Olid told Hearts. “I know Sade is that player. Not only has she been playing at a high level in America, she’s an established international player with numerous qualities. I believe she’s going to adapt seamlessly.

“For such a young player, Sade already has so much experience and this will only benefit the team, alongside this, her drive and determination to reach the very top will ensure she fits into what we want to achieve here."