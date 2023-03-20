James Hill apologises to Hearts fans for his angry exchange with supporters at Aberdeen

The on-loan Bournemouth man became engaged in an argument with some Hearts followers after the 3-0 defeat at Pittodrie. Players endured criticism for their performance as they approached the 1,700-strong travelling support at full-time. Hill remonstrated with some in the heat of the moment and had to be ushered away.

Today he issued an apology via social media in order to clear up the issue and take responsibility. “I just want to apologise to the Hearts supporters for my reaction after the full time whistle on Saturday,” he said. “Like you, I was angry and frustrated with the result. As I went to thank the fans at full time, a supporter repeatedly shouted at me to get back down to Bournemouth and obviously that hurt me as I’ve never given anything less than 100 per cent in a Hearts shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at the club; the fans are second to none and that’s why Saturday's performance hurt so bad. I reacted in frustration by shouting back that ‘I never give anything less than my all’ but I realise it was wrong of me to do so.

“The Hearts fans were brilliant on Saturday despite the loss and I can assure you I was as every bit as angry as you were, hence my reaction. I’ll continue to give my absolute all for the maroon jersey between now and the end of the season and there was no intention to disrespect the travelling supporters.”