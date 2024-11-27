James Penrice recommended for a Scotland call-up after a strong start at Hearts

The left-back has been a consistenst standout in maroon

James Penrice’s consistently strong displays for Hearts drew praise from head coach Neil Critchley, who believes the defender can earn a Scotland call-up if he maintains form. Penrice has delivered some outstanding performances since moving to Edinburgh from Livingston in the summer and will again be a key player in Thursday night’s UEFA Conference League tie against Cercle Brugge.

Critchley took charge of Hearts last month and has been impressed by Penrice’s attitude and application. Scotland have a wealth of talent in the player’s favoured left-back role, with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Celtic’s Greg Taylor all established in the squad. Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was called up for the first time last month, so Penrice faces plenty competition.

However, Critchley is convinced that the 25-year-old has the talent to step up to international level. “I think James has been outstanding,” he told the Edinburgh News. “He is a top boy, really driven, plays with energy and character. He’s been fantastic. I think he should have ambitions of looking further. I spoke to him about international recognition. I know he’s got that ambition and it’s something he wants to do. I think that’s within his grasp.

“If he keeps playing the way he’s playing, then he will get noticed by people around him. Now, he’s up against good competition in his position, but all he can do is concentrate on his performances and keep playing the way he is playing. He has been a major plus since I came here.”

