The defender has been scoring at one end but conceding penalties at the other

Scoring the first header of his career and his first Hearts goal on his birthday should have sent James Penrice skipping out of Tynecastle Park on Sunday evening. Not that the defender wasn’t elated with his attacking contributions during the 2-1 win over St Johnstone. It was defensive situations which left him exasperated.

A powerful header converted a cross from his opposite full-back, Adam Forrester, to put Hearts 1-0 ahead on 15 minutes. It was an ideal way for Penrice to mark his 26th birthday. Blair Spittal’s brilliant volley ultimately secured the points, but in between Penrice was again responsible for conceding a penalty. It’s the third successive game in which he has given away a spot-kick.

Penrice’s high foot on Joe Wright gave Kilmarnock a penalty at Rugby Park eight days ago. Then his arm connected with the ball as he tried to block a certain goal against Petrocub last Thursday evening. On Sunday, Graham Carey’s swirling free-kick evaded everyone to bounce onto Penrice’s arm - allowing Carey to equalise from the spot.

The day was one of mixed emotions for Penrice. “That was the first one, yeah,” he said of his header to open the scoring. “I was just thinking: ‘Get it on target and open my eyes. It's a brilliant cross from Ads. I've managed to steer it the right way and it goes in the net. I had just carried on my [attacking] run, because I think I played it in the middle and I gave it to Shanks [Lawrence Shankland], and then Shanks tried to run out and they cleared it. Then I just thought: ‘Well, Shanks isn't there, so I might go. Then I ended up scoring, so it was good.

“I was more thinking I would take three points rather than a goal on my birthday, but I got both of them, so I'm happy with it. A wee bit of me was thinking, don't celebrate because it's going to get chalked off [for offside]. I could tell it was really close, but it just means the run was perfectly-timed. Three points was what I was wanting. I'll take the goal, but the three points are the bigger birthday present.”

Asked for his thoughts on the penalty, Penrice’s jovial demeanour changed as a deadpan look spread across his face. “At this point, I'm just going to chop my arms off, I think. Honestly, I'm sick of it,” he remarked. “I've seen it so late. One of their strikers goes to head it and he misses it, and I just think it's going through and it hits my arm. It does hit my arm but, at this point, the boys are going to get me a pair of gloves for Christmas. Honestly, it's ridiculous.

“At half-time, I was thinking: ‘Right, brilliant, I’ve scored.’ Then we come back out, I give away a pen, and I was thinking: ‘Somebody's up the stairs doing something to me.’ I’ve got a voodoo doll somewhere, somebody's giving me pens. But, look, I'm buzzing, Blair has pulled me out of the hole and we get the three points.”

The modern-day obsession in football appears to be that every contact between ball and arm should result in a penalty. It is the proverbial defender’s nightmare. “It's difficult because we're going to get to a point where it's going to be that you just run about with your arms at your side. That's the way I'm feeling right now,” said Penrice.

“As soon as the ball comes in the box, just whack my arms at the side. It's so unnatural. I think he's so close to me that, when he goes to try and head it, it puts me off because I think it's running through. It's going to get to a point where it's just going to be boys running about with their hands at their side.

“I knew it hit my hand, to be fair. We went on the attack and then it went out for a throw, and then he whistled and I was like: ‘You've got to be kidding me.’ I'll look at it back and see but it is difficult. Nobody's intentionally wanting to go and handle the ball. I'm not trying to stop an attack or stop a chance. It's hit me and it's difficult to get out of the way, but obviously I'm going to need to try.”

The bigger picture at Tynecastle is that Hearts finally moved out of the Premiership’s relegation zone after beating St Johnstone. Tensions reached toxic levels during last week’s UEFA Conference League exit against Petrocub, so a domestic victory had a calming effect.

“I said that after the game on Thursday that we've got a chance to go and put two massive home performances in. I thought the boys were brilliant on Sunday,” said Penrice. “We stuck together and I think, during the second half, they kind of got back into it but we dug in. I think that's the kind of win you probably wanted, to show that we're not just going to fold. We go back in front, we keep the lead and we take the three points.”

Penrice’s Christmas will be heavily geared towards Thursday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Tynecastle. Once again, the turnaround between matches is short. “We've had so many games. It's just about recovery now and spending time with family around Christmas. In the back of my mind, there's a massive game on Thursday,” he explained.

“Every team is different. We'll go over it over the next couple of days. We'll look at their strengths and how they've been playing. We'll hopefully try and nullify that and go and put our strengths. We're a massive club and any team that comes here should try and change for us. That's what we want it to be. We've got so many games over this next period before New Year. We need to go and start putting a run together. We're more than capable of doing that. It's just about doing it game-by-game.”

If Hearts are to exploit any of Hibs defensive weaknesses, Penrice and Spittal are likely to be key protagonists. Their relationship down the left flank underpins many attacking moves, leading to crosses from Penrice and shots from Spittal’s powerful right foot.

“I think everyone sees the partnership we've got. I enjoy it,” said the left-back. “I think he knows when I'm going to run and I know if I ask for it, he can go off his left and right. I think Blair is technically one of the best in the squad passing-wise and, seeing his goal on Sunday, the quality he's got. I get to play on the same side as someone that's got that quality, so it's only going to help my game. I just know when he's got it and the position he's in, he can find me.”