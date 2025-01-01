James Wilson reveals why he can't stop smiling despite Hearts' troubles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The teenager is high on confidence even with his team fighting relegation

There is never an inkling that James Wilson lacks confidence at any point. Right now, he is as high as the sky. Sunday was the 17-year-old striker’s best performance so far in a Hearts first-team shirt, complemented by two fine goals and a few choruses of “Jamesie Wilson” echoing around the streets of Dingwall. What’s not to like for a teenager living his dream?

The Edinburgh club’s predicament in the Scottish Premiership’s relegation zone is a cause for major concern and shouldn’t be overlooked. There is no excusing such a state of affairs for one of Scotland’s traditionally big teams. Despite his slender frame and tender years, Wilson is doing his best to drag Hearts clear of danger.

A composed finish from Liam Boyce’s through pass and a classy header from James Penrice’s cross put the visitors 2-0 up away at Ross County on Sunday. A crazy two-minute collapse in stoppage-time converted that scoreline into a 2-2 draw. Wilson was still entitled to leave the Highlands satisfied with his afternoon’s work amid the disappointment. Hearing Hearts supporters chant his name was one of the most pleasing aspects.

“It was so good, I couldn't stop smiling while I was playing. That's what you want, isn't it,” he said, still unable to remove the grin from his face. I think that was my best performance in a Hearts shirt so far. I was happy to get those two goals. I really enjoyed being in that position. It was in tough conditions, but I enjoyed it.

“For the majority of the game, I thought we were really good. You saw the pitch, we had to battle. It was just two really poor goals to concede at the end that cost us again. I thought as a team, we battled for 96 minutes, we were very good. I guess that's a positive to take from it, but it's just disappointing to drop points again.

"To be fair, I wasn't on the pitch [when the goals went in]. I was coming off and we were in a good spell. I felt comfortable coming off. We scored three and one got ruled off. We got a penalty and that was overturned. When that happens, we had the wind with us in the second half, we just had to get up to the ball - stop the ball getting in the box. When we conceded the first goal, I think we just had to keep it in their half. We'd let them out two easily and that has cost us.”

The rescinded penalty caused plenty controversy after the Scottish Football Association’s key match incidents panel admitted an error. Referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot for Michee Efete’s foul on Penrice but then changed his mind after a VAR touchline review. Wilson was waiting on the spot with ball in hand anticipating a hat-trick until the official changed the penalty to a free-kick just outside the area.

The burden of responsibility does not seem to weigh on Wilson’s shoulders, underlined by his willingness to take the penalty. “Oh, it was so good! I knew my spot I was going to put it in, and just hopefully stick it away,” he said. “I was on the hat-trick. Spits [Blair Spittal] was meant to take it but it was good of him [to hand the ball over]. I'm just enjoying playing football at the moment, to be fair. Enjoying being on the pitch in front of the fans, just doing what I'm doing, I guess. That's the way I see it.”

He picked a good time to score his fourth and fifth goals of the season, with the imminent arrival of Belgian striker Elton Kabangu at Tynecastle Park. “Whatever happens, happens. I'm just trying to do what I can when I'm on the pitch and do as well as I can,” explained Wilson. He carries a level of football intelligence beyond his years, which doubtless contributes to his onfield understanding with Liam Boyce.

The veteran Northern Irishman played from the start for the first time under Hearts head coach Neil Critchley in Dingwall and made an impact. An assist for Wilson and a goal of his own disallowed for offside saw Boyce stake his claim for more game time. “I like Boycie, he is a smart player to play with,” said Wilson. “I learn a lot from him, I ask him loads of questions. I don't know if you saw it on Sunday, but he's always kind of talked me through the game, so I love playing with him.

“It was very similar to the other games we've played in. I'll naturally probably play a bit higher and stretch the game, and he'll link it a bit more. Just staying close to each other and working off each other, especially in those conditions, you know what's going to happen, so I guess that was the message.”

Hearts worked on the moves which created their goals and Wilson is keen to use his pace more, starting with the first match of 2025 against Motherwell on Thursday. “I mean, I don't score many headers, so I was pleased with that,” he said. “The touch for the first one was nice. I think it's something we've looked at. My movement going in behind, that was something we'd recognised when we were working on it in training before the game.

“Just that first touch, breaking the line and getting the shot off. I think that would be a personal one, the first one. That was nice. Naturally, as I get older, I'll hopefully become quicker. I wouldn't say I'm slow, I back myself most of the time. It's something I've highlighted. It's actually a project I'm doing in school. For my Advanced PE, I need to create an assignment on development of speed and stuff, so it's something personally I wanted to get better at and excel in. It was quite nice just looking into the studies of that.”

Wilson is determined to thrive on extra responsibility under the pressure of a relegation fight with Hearts. Fifteen games into his career at senior level, he now feels settled in the first-team environment. “Yeah, I would say that comfortable is the word. You're nervous coming into the first few games, but now I'm just trying to do what I can and do as much as I can in the game.”