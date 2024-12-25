James Wilson's Hearts contract trigger as the striker prepares for Hibs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenager keen to make another Edinburgh derby impact

Activating James Wilson’s contract extension was something Hearts were always going to do. The timing of it is entirely appropriate. Days before the teenager was due to enter the last six months of his agreement - the point when he could legally speak to other clubs - Tynecastle officials triggered an extra 12 months. He is growing into a useful asset at first-team level and the extended deal is apt reward for his form and goals.

Wilson doesn’t perform like your average 17-year-old as he leads the Hearts attack. Three goals in 10 appearances this season don’t tell the story of his off-the-ball movement, pace and intelligence. He would have claimed a fourth goal but for a marginal offside decision during Sunday’s Premiership with against St Johnstone. “To be honest, I actually knew. I was thinking I was offside,” admitted Wilson.

“I wasn't celebrating, but then Penners [James Penrice] started shoving me in front of the fans. I was taking it a little bit and then I was just hoping. There was a doubt in my mind that it was offside. I haven't seen it actually. Is it close? I don't want to hear that. That would be worse actually. You'd be better telling me I'm two yards offside. It was a good finish.”

It was indeed. Hearts’ difficulties in front of goal this season led to Wilson getting opportunities he has grabbed gratefully. In turn, his displays prompted that extension. “It was a trigger. It was the same contract that I'd signed when I was younger, but it was just the extension had been triggered. I was buzzing. It was nice to just have that clarity for next season,” he said.

“You want to play here. That was the aim for me - to come and play first-team football, play first-team minutes instead of playing academy minutes somewhere else down in England, maybe. It's happening for me now. Hopefully I can stay in the team and keep doing well, but it's going well.

“With the tough times, you get the opportunity, I guess. Naturally, if other people aren't performing, you get the opportunity. I guess when you're there, you just have to take it. That's all I'm thinking about. When I'm on the pitch, playing as well as I can, having an impact in the game and seeing where it takes me.”

Wilson’s next opponents know all about his impact. Hibs arrive at Tynecastle Park for Boxing Day’s Edinburgh derby mindful of a late equaliser the Riccarton pupil scored against them two months ago. “I can't wait,” said the teenager. “I'm looking forward to it. Just get another win, hopefully. We need it. Hopefully another goal for me. That was so good. It was an important goal at the time, but seeing the fans' reaction after it, that was nice.

“It's different in the first team [compared to the B team]. Don't get me wrong, you do hear the crowd, but you're just trying to do well. It's another game of football, so that's the most important thing. When you come through, the boys help quite a lot, to be fair. You're just trying to work as hard as you can, make an impact and do what you can.”

New responsibilities at first-team level might daunt others. Particularly with a high-octane derby on the horizon in which points are vital to avoid the Premiership’s relegation zone. Wilson, though, is not remotely flustered. He can rest his young head on the pillow, seemingly without a care in the world. “I sleep pretty well, I'll be alright. I'm looking forward to it.”