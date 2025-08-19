SPFL Premiership games may offer the striker more game time

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Wilson has been reassured that he remains an important figure in Hearts’ first-team squad despite dropping out of the starting line-up. Head coach Derek McInnes rates the teenage striker highly even though he remained an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie at St Mirren.

Wilson started three out of Hearts’ four group games in the competition last month, then featured as a second-half sub in the club’s first two Premiership matches against Aberdeen and Dundee United. The weekend cup fixture lasted 120 minutes before penalty-kicks but Wilson did not make an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elton Kabangu and Claudio Braga were Hearts’ second-half attacking replacements as the visitors equalised through Oisin McEntee’s header having trailed 1-0 at the interval. After 30 minutes of extra-time, the Edinburgh club lost 5-4 on penalties to complete a frustrating cup exit at the last-16 stage.

Belgian striker Kabangu scored a hat-trick in Hearts’ 8-1 closed-door friendly win over Ross County last week and then came on after 45 minutes in Paisley. McInnes explained his thinking to the Edinburgh News after leaving Wilson on the bench.

“I had thought about putting Wilson on but I knew Oisin was struggling and Harry Milne started to flag a bit [in extra-time],” he said. “You need to be sure you don't use all your subs. James will be absolutely fine. We were mindful towards the end of players going down. Oisin went down with cramp, Harry came off with cramp, and we already used three subs at half-time including Beni [Baningime].

“Oisin came off and we put Michael Steinwender to right-back. St Mirren played a box with one man and two No.10s above it. I thought we dealt with the game and were far more aggressive in that period. I enjoyed watching us up until the last wee bit. We need to show a bit more conviction, courage, belief, intent to go and get the winning goal - not just let it drift to penalties. Unfortunately, we've come out on the wrong end of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Premiership resumes with Motherwell match in Edinburgh

Hearts’ next match is this Saturday’s Premiership encounter with Motherwell at Tynecastle Park. After beating Aberdeen and United in their opening two games, they are aiming to continue a 100 per cent record and recover from the weekend’s disappointment. Wilson will hope to be involved ahead of next week’s Scotland squad announcement for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus.

“It was a tough first half on Saturday, but I thought the second half was a different game and then, obviously, we had extra-time. It’s a tough one to take,” acknowledged Hearts midfielder Baningime. “It's hard to take positives out of losing, but I think you've got to. It's happened, you've lost, you've got to move on, and you've got to bounce back as quickly as you can.

“I think from the pre-season, when we even beat a Premier League side [Sunderland] in one of our games, it's been good so far. It's a bump in the road. The game could have gone either way. That's what penalties are. We could be coming in and saying: ‘Oh great, a win.’ Unfortunately for us, that wasn't the case. It’s happened, and we have to try not to allow this to derail us any further.”

READ MORE: Defiant McInnes lays it on the line for Hearts