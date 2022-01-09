Jamie Brandon: Hearts defender moving to Morton on loan

Jamie Brandon's contract has ben extended until the end of this season

The 23-year-old has had a torrid time with injury, but is now fully fit and has been back in training for several weeks.

The Daily Express reports that Hearts boss Robbie Neilson plans to give him much-needed game time by sending him out on loan at Morton, who have moved off the bottom of the Championship after yesterday’s 5-0 thumping of Dunfermline to get new manager Dougie Imrie off to a flying start.

Brandon was out for the best part of the year with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament, but is highly-rated at Tynecastle and had his contract extended contract last month.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given a six month contract at the start of this season to give him time to cover his rehabilitation – and that was extended until the end of this season.

Although there was though to be interest from Leyton Orient, Morton will now add Brandon to their squad as they aim to secure their Championship status.

A former Scotland under-21 cap, Brandon was given his Hearts debut by Ian Cathro and has played over 30 Premiership matches.

Message from the editor