Jamie Brandon: Hearts defender's loan move to Morton confirmed

Jamie Brandon is under contract at Hearts until the summer but will spend the rest of the season on loan at Morton

The 23-year-old’s arrival at Cappielow has been confirmed by Morton and he joined up with his new teammates for training today ahead of Saturday’s away trip to Somerset Park this Saturday to face Ayr United.

Brandon becomes Morton’s first signing of the transfer window and the first signing under new boss Dougie Imrie.

He has had a torrid time with injury but is now fully fit and has been back in training for several weeks.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hopes to give him much-needed game time by sending him out on loan at Morton, who have moved off the bottom of the Championship after Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of Dunfermline to get Imrie off to a flying start.

Brandon was out for the best part of the year with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament, but had his contract extended last month.

He was given a six-month contract at the start of this season to give him time to cover his rehabilitation – and that was extended until the end of this season.

Although there was thought to be interest from Leyton Orient, Morton have secured Brandon’s services.

Michael Smith has been first choice at right wing-back or right back, while Taylor Moore has also been deployed in that position this season.

They now face competition from new signing Nathaniel Atkinson. The Australian’s arrival prompted Hearts to let teenage right back Cammy Logan join Edinburgh City on loan and Brandon now looks like he is going the same way.

