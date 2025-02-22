The defender is loving life at Tynecastle since moving from Rotherham United

Jamie McCart doesn’t hide his disappointment after scoring two unfortunate own goals in Hearts’ 3-1 loss to Rangers last weekend. However, those are the only blots on an otherwise pristine Tynecastle copybook for the Scottish centre-back. He returns to McDiarmid Park on Sunday to face former club St Johnstone for the first time since leaving as a Perth legend almost three years ago.

McCart could do nothing to prevent the ball ricocheting off his leg and into Hearts’ net on 19 minutes last Sunday after goalkeeper Craig Gordon touched Ianis Hagi’s cross into his path. McCart was then credited with Rangers’ third on 74 minutes. He stretched to reach the ball ahead of visiting substitute Cyriel Dessers, and succeeded only in clipping it beyond Gordon.

He recovered this week at Riccarton and put the issue behind him ahead of the Premiership match against Saints. “It was very unfortunate, I must have annoyed someone somewhere with a voodoo doll,” quipped McCart. “It was just a really disappointing day, but just after it, the overwhelming feeling was how good the performance was and just how unlucky we were. I think even their second goal, Adam [Forrester] makes a great block and it falls straight to [Vaclav] Cerny who puts it in obviously. It felt like the small things never went our way and they went in Rangers' favour, which sometimes happens.

“It just seemed both of them were just flukes. I think the first one is impossible. Obviously I'm just standing there and it hits off me. I think the second one, I've watched it back and I think even if I take a split second longer to delay my tackle, I maybe get it out. I think it was just unfortunate as I've went in, Dessers has budged me and it's just the way the ball is. I think when you're in those types of situations, things can happen. Unfortunately, it happened twice in one game for me.”

It could have been an unwanted hat-trick, as McCart acknowledged. “I think Craigie saved one as well, didn't he? Somebody hit it off me in the box, so I was like: ‘That's unbelievable.’ I think that's maybe my first own goals as well as a professional, so for two of them to happen in the same game, it's disappointing. But I don't mind it happening to me, I can brush it off and even the first one it didn't affect me, so it's just unlucky. I just remember looking up and seeing it [the second one], just looking over Craigie and disbelief is probably the word. I was just like: ‘What is happening here?’

“The disappointing thing is we had chances after that to get back into the game and make it a bit more of a nervy ending for Rangers. I think that is one thing we could have maybe done better. I felt we went a wee bit flat and never really believed that we should have got back in.

“We were really disappointed, but maybe not as disappointed as you normally come out of the Old Firm games because I think the performance warranted a lot of optimism and a lot of positives. I think it was just a real frustration that we conceded three unlucky goals and we never took our chances. Going forward in the future, the gaffer said it's more of the team he wants to see playing week in and week out at Hearts: That style, that aggressive front-foot nature, so there were a lot of positives.”

In-built determination won’t allow McCart to be too distracted as he prepares to head back to St Johnstone. “I'd reset immediately after it,” he said. “It's just one of the things that happen and you've got to stay in the moment, especially when you're playing for a club like Hearts and what you're trying to do and achieve. The gaffer is always try to push each one of us and try to demand the best performance. I think it demands that any mistakes or things that happen, you've got to brush them off.

“I’ve absolutely loved it here so far. It's everything I'd hoped for and more coming. When I first heard about it, the big thing was how big a club Hearts are and the ambitions they have. Since I've come in, the standards, the club, the management, the players, it's been excellent. I've enjoyed every minute. You obviously notice when Hearts come to your ground, the following they bring. I think that's every away game, even Brechin away. They bring the most supporters, they travel in their numbers.

“It's something I've enjoyed, there's that pressure that you need to win every game. There's an expectancy to win every game. Also with that is a certain level of performance that comes. They want to see entertaining front-footed football. Everyone says that once you're in a club, you don't realise how big it is until you see the support and the following.”

McCart slotted instantly into the Hearts starting line-up after Kye Rowles’ transfer to DC United. The transition has been seamless. “When I came in I was expecting to bide my time, try to perform the best I can, to show the manager that I deserve to be in the team. I don't take for granted every opportunity I get to play,” said the player. “I'll always try to make the most of it, because at a club like Hearts, there is always competition for places and there is that pressure to perform.

“I think that was part of the discussions we had before I'd signed, looking for me to come in and try to be that [leader]. I think with experience and maturity, it's a role I relish, trying to be a presence or a leader, whether that's by talking or by performances. I'll always try to help and push. I think in the back four it's maybe changed a wee bit. You've got Adz [Adam Forrester], who's obviously young and playing first team recently for the first time. It's something I do relish.”

There will be a range of emotions going through McCart’s mind when he enters McDiarmid Park’s main entrance this weekend. He won a League Cup and Scottish Cup double with St Johnstone in 2021 and is literally a living legend there. The current squad are propping up the Premiership, though, and threatened by relegation. “It will be nice going back there,” he admitted. “Obviously, they're in a really difficult position now and we're obviously not where we want to be. It will be a really difficult match. I absolutely love St Johnstone, I couldn't speak highly enough of it.”

It is put to him that he returns as a legendary figure. “Aye, well, I hope so. It was a privilege to be part of such a special team and achievement for the club. It really was just an honour to be part of the team that was successful for them. Like I said, everyone around the club, the supporters, were brilliant with me during my time there.”

The priority now is helping ninth-placed Hearts into the Premiership’s top six and, thereafter, to challenge for a European place. Their eight-game unbeaten run ended last week against Rangers. “The expectation from the outside is that Hearts should be up there, right behind Old Firm,” observed McCart. “So I think that's what we've got to expect of ourselves. I think that's what the gaffer's pushing for.

“Every day, he demands high standards in training and he's trying to push for the team that we want to be. It has been an upward curve, but you've got to be consistent with that. It can't just be eight games unbeaten. You've got to look to stretch that out and keep winning games.”