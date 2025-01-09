Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts' latest acquisition was criticised by one of their former players.

Michael Stewart has branded Hearts' decision to give Jamie McCart a four-and-and-a-half-year contract ‘mind-boggling'.

McCart recently joined the Jambos on a permanent deal from Rotherham United. A pre-contract agreement had been negotiated, but the process was sped up, and he headed Tynecastle Park immediately.

Stewart, who turned out for both Edinburgh clubs, questioned the club's hierachy over giving McCart such a long-term contract. His thinking is that such a lengthy deal would have been better suited to a younger player to 'protect your asset' and in turn, driving up their transfer valuation.

Speaking on The Scottish Football Social Club podcast, he said: "I’ve got a serious concern once again about the administrative level at Hearts. A four-and-a-half year deal just baffles me.

“If you think about it, he’s 27 now and he’s been down south for a number of years, who hands out a four-and-a-half year deal at that stage of your career?

“You do that for younger players because your are protecting your asset. At that stage, you don’t hand out a four-and-a-half year deal. It is mind-boggling!

“Whether he is good or a dud at Hearts, you don’t hand out a four-and-a-half year deal. And my concern is who is negotiating contracts now?

“Because that to me smacks of agents being able to dictate what’s going on and that is a concern.”

The 43-year-old was speaking alongside former Aston Villa and Rangers defender Alan Hutton. He was in a slight agreement with McCart, believing that a three-year deal would have been more acceptable.

Hutton said: “See when you get to 30, there’s no sell-on value. You can’t make that money back because he’s aged.

“What you would do then is give him three years which is acceptable at 27 and then you reassess it then moving forward.”

The defender spent three years as a player at Rotherham, and had been a regular in the Millers team up until the middle of October. He missed a couple of games for the Millers, and then only started one more league match.

The one-time Scotland under-21 international was an unused substitute for the final two games of his career at Rotherham, and has since made made his debut for Hearts. He replaced James Wilson in the dying stages of the 1-0 win over Dundee United last Sunday.

McCart is one of two signings that Hearts have made in the winter transfer window so far. Elton Kabangu joined on a loan deal from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. He was given his work permit, and is in consideration for his debut against Aberdeen at the weekend.

Jamie McCart’s career to date

Born in Bellshill, McCart began his career at Celtic, and had loan spells at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren, and Alloa Athletic. He rejoined Inverness on a permanent deal and spent two-years there before finding success at St Johnstone, winning the double in 2021.

Rotherham signed him in 2022, joining on a free transfer, and he made 33 appearances in total during his three seasons there. He had loan spells at Leyton Orient, and Barnsley, and only really broke through at Rotherham this term.

He's a six-time Scotland under-19 international, and was capped once for the under-21s. McCart is yet to make an appearance for the senior team.