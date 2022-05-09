Jamie Walker explains his Hearts exit after sealing move to England

The Hearts forward is leaving Tynecastle Park when his contract expires this summer after agreeing a two-year contract with Bradford. He moved south on loan four months ago and scored four goals in 19 appearances, including three in his last five games.

At 28, Walker is happy his future is now settled. “It feels great. This was the only football decision I wanted to make and I am delighted to be here permanently,” he told the official Bradford City website.

“It has been a tough season for the club, but the ambition is something that was a big factor in me signing. The manager has Premier League experience and the club is heading in the right direction. The last three performances have shown that.

“Hopefully, we can use it as a springboard heading into next season and achieve what we want to achieve.”

Hughes outlined why he wanted to keep Walker. “Jamie’s signing is one we are delighted to have got over the line and we are looking forward to having him with us for at least the next two seasons,” said the manager.

“He is a talented player and one who brings an awful lot to our side in terms of his character. Jamie will be able to take a lot of encouragement from the finish to the season he has had and we can do the same as a collective.

“He has a good eye for goal and wants to be a part of this club’s success, so to have him tied down to a long-term contract is a huge boost for us.”