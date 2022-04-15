Jamie Walker: Hibs have never beaten Hearts at Hampden - I wish I was playing this time

Currently on loan at English League Two club Bradford City, the 28-year-old forward will watch the all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup semi-final from his temporary home in West Yorkshire.

He is mindful of the fact that Hearts have won all three meetings with their city rivals at the national stadium – in 2006, 2012 and 2020. Walker played two years ago as Hearts reached the final in front of an empty Hampden during the Covid pandemic, but this time the ground will be rocking.

“When the draw came out, I was wishing I could be involved,” Walker told the Evening News. “I played in the semi-final last year when we won without any fans there. Hampden with fans for an Edinburgh derby will be special. I'll watch the match and hope Hearts get to the final. If they do, I'll be hoping they win it.

Jamie Walker is on loan at Bradford City from Hearts.

“Hibs have never beaten Hearts at Hampden so they will be looking to put that right. Hearts will be looking to continue their good form. The matches between them this season have been tight so hopefully Hearts can just get over the line.”

Walker feels Hearts’ record against Hibs in Glasgow gives them a slight psychological edge this time. “Yeah, I think a little bit. Hearts will have that in the back of their mind that they've got a good record against Hibs at Hampden. Hibs might be the opposite if they have it in their minds. On the day, I think it will be a great occasion.

“Hibs will fancy themselves to win, as will Hearts. Psychologically, Hearts might have a little edge but I think it will be a good game. I'm just hoping Hearts get a victory.

“I should be able to watch it because of our fixtures over Easter weekend. We are playing Friday [against Tranmere Rovers] and Monday [against Colchester United].

Walker’s Hearts contract expires in the summer and he is expected to join a new club in time for next season.

