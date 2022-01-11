Jamie Walker reveals why he left Hearts as Bradford move goes through

Jamie Walker joins Bradford City on loan from Hearts. Pic: Bradford FC Twitter.

Paperwork was completed to take the forward to Valley Parade earlier today, and he will now look to play regularly in England’s League Two after falling out of favour at Tynecastle Park.

Walker’s Hearts contract expires in May and his long-term future lies away from Gorgie. However, for now, he said he is eager to start scoring goals again after manager Derek Adams made him feel wanted in West Yorkshire.

“I am delighted to be here. I have played against the manager's teams in Scotland and he really pushed to get the deal done,” Walker told the official Bradford City website.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have scored a lot of goals back at home and that is what my game is all about. Getting shots away and trying to score is what I always want to do.

“I am coming from a club with a big fanbase and huge expectations, so pressure is something I am familiar with, and hopefully something I can use as motivation to do well.

“Knowing the gaffer wanted me is something I will thrive off, and I will always give my best to help bring the supporters some memories, so I just cannot wait to get going.”

Adams revealed the kind of qualities which attracted him to Walker. “We are really pleased to be bringing someone of Jamie’s calibre in, who has played for Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this season,” he said.

“He scores goals and creates chances, and is the kind of forward-thinking player we are looking to have in the team, so having him signed is a good piece of business.

“Jamie can play anywhere along the frontline and as a No.10. He has featured in a lot of high-profile games in Scotland and scored the winner in Hearts’ final game before Christmas against Dundee.

“He carries the type of attributes we are looking to bring in this month, and I am sure you will join me in welcoming him to Bradford City.”