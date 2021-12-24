Jamie Walker to decide his Hearts future

Jamie Walker scored Hearts' winner at Dundee.

Livingston and St Johnstone are among the clubs interested in signing the 28-year-old, who has managed just three league appearances since his club returned to the Premiership during the summer.

He scored the winner as a substitute against Dundee at Dens Park last Saturday, however that was his first competitive outing in fully three months. Walker is eager to play more and Hearts won’t stand in his way should he decide to move during the forthcoming transfer window.

Manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News that the forward is entitled to choose his own destiny after more than 200 appearances across two spells in Gorgie, plus a total of 54 goals.

“We said we would get these festive games out of the way and then have a sit down, see where we are and see where Jamie is,” explained Neilson. “He did well coming on last week as an impact sub but we just need to see where we are in a few weeks’ time.

“We will see what he wants to do. For what he has done at the club, he has earned the right to make a decision himself about what he wants to do.

“I was delighted with him at Dundee. It has been difficult for him recently but to come on and score the winner was great. The rest of the boys were delighted for him as well. You could see that after the game because he is quite a popular character in the changing room.”