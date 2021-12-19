Jamie Walker would be 'delighted' to stay at Hearts – if he gets more opportunities

Jamie Walker celebrates his goal in front of the Hearts fans. After coming off the bench for his first appearance since September 18, it was a big moment for the player and the team

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has barely featured this season, but came off the bench to score the winner at Dundee on Saturday on his first appearance since September 18.

Livingston and St Johnstone are both interested in taking Walker on loan in January, with a view to signing him next summer.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson said he would like to keep Walker but can’t guarantee regular first-team football and explained that the decision will be primarily down to the player himself.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Walker celebrates in front of the Hearts fans after his match-winning goal

Walker made a decisive impact as a substitute against Dundee, but it was only his third appearance in the league all season, all of them from the bench.

Walker said: “I’m getting a bit older now. I’m not as young as I used to be and I want to play football. But if I’m going to get more opportunities like this then I’d be delighted to stay here.”

Walker revealed that he has spoken to Neilson about getting more opportunities.

He said: “Yeah I’ve spoken to him quite a lot. We’ve got a good relationship. It’s always hard when you’re not playing but the boys have been doing well.

Jamie Walker can't contain his joy and emotion after scoring what proved to be the winner the winner

“We’re flying near the top of the league which means you just have to wait for your opportunity. I got that on Saturday and hopefully that’s placed a thought in the gaffer’s mind.

“I’m always confident in my own ability. If I get opportunities to play I’ll always do my best and back myself to score.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Jamie Walker celebrates his goal