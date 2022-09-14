Jason Cummings gets World Cup chance with Australia as Socceroos call up three players from Hearts and Hibs

He was named in the latest Australian squad alongside current Easter Road forward Martin Boyle plus Hearts pair Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin. Arnold’s side play New Zealand in back-to-back friendlies later this month as part of their World Cup preparations.

Cummings has been given a chance to impress and potentially secure a priceless place in the final squad for November’s World Cup in Qatar. He has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances for Central Coast Mariners since signing an 18-month contract with the Gosford club in January this year.

Arnold has named a 31-man squad for this month’s friendlies and will decide on his final group for Qatar in early November. Boyle is certain to be included, with Atkinson and the uncapped Devlin also eager to cement their places. Hearts defender Kye Rowles will come into contention if he returns from a broken foot in time.

Cummings won two Scotland caps in friendlies against Netherlands in 2017 and Hungary in 2018. Because he did not play in a competitive fixture, he can still switch allegiance to another nation under FIFA rules. The 27-year-old is eligible for Australia through his mother.

“This camp is the last opportunity we will have to work with the squad ahead of November’s World Cup,” Arnold told the Socceroos official website. “Players are competing for a spot in the final squad which will be announced in early November.

“With two games in four days, this camp provides us with a unique opportunity to bring in some new players who can push for selection ahead of the World Cup.

“I’m excited to see a number of young Australians gaining great experience across Europe and throughout Asia, and it is important we bring them into the national team environment to build on our depth and assess their capabilities at this level.

“We have been closely monitoring our players since qualifying for the World Cup and are regularly speaking with them about this opportunity. I can’t wait to get back into camp to work with our experienced group of players and the next generation of emerging stars.