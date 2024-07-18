Joe Savage bids farewell to Hearts with a tantalising remark

SNS Group

Club confirm that their sporting director has resigned

Hearts today confirmed Joe Savage’s exit following his resignation as sporting director. He told the club he wanted some time out from football but remarked that fans interested in his next move should “watch this space”.

Savage spent three and a half years at Tynecastle, helping the men’s team secure a Championship title and promotion, followed by qualification for European football three times in a row. The women’s team also reached a cup final and finished fourth twice during that time.

Savage worked closely with Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay and head coach Steven Naismith. He will be judged on signings having been involved in bringing Australian players like Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, Garang Kuol and Calem Nieuwenhof to Gorgie. After news of his resignation was first reported in May, he now bids farewell to the club at what he feels is the right time.

“I’d firstly like to say a big thank you to everyone I’ve worked with at the club over the past three-and-a-half years,” Savage told the Hearts website. “I’ve loved my time at Hearts and it’s the people you work with that make the place special, so they all have my gratitude. I’d also like to thank Andrew, Steven and the board of directors for their support during my tenure, as we all worked together to drive the club forward.

“I’m the type of person who, when looking to the future, wants to be able to shake everyone by the hand and leave with my head held high. I believe that now is the right time to do that. A lot has changed since I came to the club. I’ve worked hard to make improvements and I think I’ve done a good job.

“Qualifying for Europe three years in a row, for the first time in the club’s history, is a good indicator of that, as is the women’s team’s league performance and reaching the Women’s Scottish Cup final. The academy is going from strength to strength and I’m certain the first teams will bear the fruits of that for years to come. I’m not certain what the future holds for me but I’m a risk taker, so watch this space.”

McKinlay said: “I’d like to thank Joe for all of his hard work since becoming part of the Hearts family. He has been involved in many aspects of our operation at Oriam, which has allowed the football department to flourish in recent years and enjoy success on the pitch. It is with a heavy heart that I see him go but this is the nature of the football business. People come and go but I’m glad that he is in a position to be able to leave on his own terms.

“Our attentions now turn to what happens next. Succession planning is always high on our agenda and already internal discussions have taken place with regards to how we take the football department forward in the best interests of the club. As those talks continue, I will provide updates as appropriate.”

Naismith commented: “I’d like to thank Joe for his efforts and support since I became head coach. We have seen many improvements within the football department and he’ll leave it in a good place. We’ve already made a lot of progress in terms of next season and we’ll continue pushing forward with that. I wish Joe every success in his next chapter.”