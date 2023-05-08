News you can trust since 1873
Joe Savage emphasises the youth approach at Hearts as four youngsters sign new contracts

Sporting director eager to see more academy players develop into members of the Tynecastle first-team squad.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 8th May 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 15:42 BST

Hearts have taken another step towards retaining their best young talent by signing four Riccarton academy graduates on new contracts. Goalkeeper Liam McFarlane and forward Ethan Drysdale have agreed to another 12 months at Tynecastle Park, whilst defender Adam Forrester and midfielder Calum Sandilands have penned two-year deals.

The quartet all featured for the Hearts B team in the Lowland League this season and have been rewarded with new contracts. They follow in the footsteps of winger Bobby McLuckie, midfielder Macaulay Tait and striker James Wilson, who all committed their futures to the Edinburgh club last week.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage and youth academy director Frankie McAvoy are eager to see the players above develop in years ahead. Ultimately, they want to see more home-grown academy players break into the senior squad. Hearts invest a significant six-figure sum in their youth system each year and signing some of its best prodigious talent on new contracts shows their intent.

"We’re delighted to get these boys signed up,” Savage told the club website. “Each of them have impressed the coaching staff throughout the course of the season, be it playing for the under-18s, the B Team or in training with the first-team squad.

“It’s important that we keep hold of our young talent and I think everyone can see that we’ve already taken great strides forward on that front. These boys have progressed well this season and now they have the opportunity to continue their development at Hearts and work their way towards the first team.”

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage wants to see more young players progress.Hearts sporting director Joe Savage wants to see more young players progress.
Hearts sporting director Joe Savage wants to see more young players progress.
