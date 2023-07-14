Joe Savage reassures Hearts fans after Michael McGovern signing with 'more quality' vow

The former Hamilton Accies goalkeeper joined the Tynecastle side on Friday afternoon, signing a one-year deal with the option of another.

Hearts supporters have been getting increasingly restless with the lack of new additions up to this point in pre-season with the new league campaign just over three weeks away.

Adding an experienced goalkeeper to replace last season’s deputy, Ross Stewart, wasn’t the kind of move fans had in mind as they demanded action from their club.

Michael McGovern became Hearts first signing of the summer, joining on a one-year deal. Picture: SNS

However, Savage insists the recruitment team are working hard to bring others to the Capital, with a few “irons in the fire” and the promise of more deals getting announced sooner rather than later.

“We identified early on which areas needed strengthening and one of those was the goalkeeping department, so to get someone as talented and experienced as Michael into the squad is a massive boost,” Savage, who previously worked with McGovern at Norwich City and Hamilton Accies, told Hearts TV.