There’s something that still bugs him about the Robbie Neilson era at Tynecastle as Savage opened up on his next steps after Hearts.

Joe Savage says he’s ready to get back into the football saddle - as he opened up on his Hearts regret.

The former sporting director left Tynecastle in July and has been working as a consultant since departing. During his stint at Hearts, the club finished third in the Premiership in third twice plus a fourth-placed tilt following promotion from the second tier.

He was at the helm in 2022 when Hearts lost Rangers after extra-time in the Scottish Cup final of that year, and he still wonders what could have been if injuries hadn’t hampered Robbie Neilson’s side. The ex-sporting director said: “I’m proud of the job we all did. We made history in the fact that we qualified for Europe in three successive seasons via our league position.

“The only thing missing was a trophy. That’s one that still irks me as it got away. We reached the Scottish Cup Final but had five of the starting line-up carrying injuries. On another day we’d have won that game instead of losing in extra-time against Rangers.

“The women’s side also lost the final to Rangers as did the Under-18s. We were so close to silverware and that’s the least the fans deserved. I felt by the end I had given everything I could give. But I wanted to make sure I left the club in a better state when I joined – and I did. There’s no doubt about that.”

Now ready to go again, Savage has set out his next steps plan. He added to the Daily Record amid the festive period: “It’s great I can give my all to my family. I felt I was becoming someone I didn’t want to become as it’s a job that is so all-consuming. I now want to go to a club that I can help build and that has a real structure and identity in place.

“I feel my record stacks up against most. I’ve completed the Level 5 for Technical Directors course with the English FA and I’ve been pretty successful. I’ve worked in the Premier League, the Championship and the Scottish Premiership. And I’ve learned a hell of a lot along the way.

“I needed to refresh and recharge my batteries. But I’ve got fire in the belly and I’m ready to go again and find the right club and the right project.”