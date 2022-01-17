John Souttar: Giovanni Van Bronckhorst suggests Rangers are willing to will wait until the summer to get Hearts defender

The Ibrox club last week announced the signing of the 25-year-old Scotland defender on a pre-contract agreement from Hearts.

However, the Gorgie club are adamant they will not allow Souttar to join the cinch Premiership champions in this transfer window unless "a significant and satisfactory offer is made".

Ahead of the Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday, the Ibrox manager said: "First, I am happy that John is joining us. I think he is a very good defender, a Scottish international player.

John Souttar is pictured during a Hearts training session at the Oriam today, ahead of Tuesday's match against St Johnstone at Tynecastle

"I think it is very important for us that we keep our Scottish identity. He fits perfect in that role, so I am happy that he will join us for the next season.

"We have to wait on what will happen in this window, but as far as I know we welcome John in the summer."

The Scotland defender has been criticised by some fans since the news of the deal broke, but Robbie Neilson suggested today that the defender will feature against St Johnstone on Tuesday and will continue to play while he remains a Hearts player.

Craig Levein, who signed the player for Hearts in 2016, revealed on Sunday that Souttar chose to sign for Rangers rather than an English Championship club due to a ‘very, very serious’ family illness.

