John Souttar latest news as the Rangers defender reports to the Scotland camp ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers

John Souttar was due to report to Scotland’s team headquarters in Glasgow tonight ahead of forthcoming European Championship qualifiers against Norway and Georgia. The Rangers defender was ruled out of last week’s training camp in Spain through an injury knock and will be assessed by national team staff.

All concerned are hopeful he can remain with the rest of the squad and travel to Oslo for Saturday night’s European Championship qualifier. Scotland then host Georgia at Hampden Park three days later as they look to maintain a 100 per cent record from the opening two Group A ties.

A troublesome ankle problem left Souttar, 26, sidelined for seven months of the season after joining Rangers from Hearts on freedom of contract last summer. He returned in early March and managed 11 appearances for the Ibrox club before the end of the domestic season. His form earned an international recall from the Scotland coach Steve Clarke.

Doubts emerged about the centre-back’s availability for the Norway and Georgia double header due to injury but he will be given every chance to prove his fitness in time. Clarke is already without the Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley because of injury as well as the Southampton forward Che Adams.

Should Souttar also be forced to withdraw from the squad, Scotland will choose their central defence from Ryan Porteous, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Liam Cooper, Dominic Hyam and Ross McCrorie. After beating Cyprus and Spain at Hampden in their first two qualifiers, the Scots are keen to maintain momentum over the next week.