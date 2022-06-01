John Souttar reveals Hearts exit to Rangers could have happened earlier

The 25-year-old signed a pre-contract agreement at the start of the year but the Ibrox club were keen to make the deal happen during the winter transfer window.

Hearts, however, stood firm on their valuation of the player and he remained in Georgie for the remainder of the season.

In his first games after the pre-contract was announced, Souttar was the target of boos from Hearts fans and then had a spell out injured before an outstanding performance against his future employers in the Scottish Cup final in his last game in a maroon shirt.

John Souttar is officially a Rangers player. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“It’s been a long time since I obviously signed the pre-contract in January but it’s a brilliant day for me and my family to join Rangers,” he told RangersTV.

“It nearly happened in January. So it was obviously just dealing with that set back of it not happening and focusing on the football.

“It was difficult at the time but after it was over with, it was over with so I just gave 100% focus on the task at hand at Hearts."

Souttar has signed a deal until 2026 and was excited by what he heard from Giovanni van Bronckhorst when he met him.

He said: “When I signed and met the manager and the staff in January, you know Rangers, I’ve been brought up in Scotland so I know the size of the club and what it means to people and stuff like that.