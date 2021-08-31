John Souttar: What the defender and Robbie Neilson had to say about new Hearts contract

Hearts defender John Souttar and manager Robbie Neilson. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The defender has been Robbie Neilson’s best player since returning from an Achilles injury at the end of last season.

Souttar has entered the final year of his Hearts contract.

Both the player and manager have confirmed contract talks but what has been said:

Robbie Neilson

"We’ve spoken to John about it,” the Hearts boss told the Evening News earlier this month. “It’s something we’re trying to do.

"John’s a top player. Devastated to lose him last season, delighted to get him back and as soon as he was fit he was in the team.

"He’s been hindered with injuries and it has been a difficult few years for him but hopefully we can give him the platform to get back to where he was and enjoying playing his football again.

"The last season he was involved in was a relegation one so to come back and have a season where we are hopefully winning the majority of games he will enjoy it.”

John Souttar

“It's very initial," the defender said. “We've had a few chats just the two of us, just quite chilled chats. I really enjoy playing my football here at Hearts and the gaffer has been great with me. It's really early stages. These things can take a while.

“Me and the gaffer have just had a few informal discussions so far. Because I've been so focused and he's been so focused on just getting me playing regular football, I don't want to cloud my mind with all that kind of chat."

