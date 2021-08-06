Jordan Roberts can leave Hearts as English clubs look at out-of-favour winger

Jordan Roberts will be allowed to leave Hearts.

The winger is surplus to requirements and can move on as he is unlikely to play regularly this season. He has one year left on the two-year contract signed when he arrived at Tynecastle Park last summer.

A number of English clubs are interested and could make a formal offer before the transfer window closes at the end of August. Hearts will not be difficult to deal with as they look to trim some excess from their first-team squad.

Roberts spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell, scoring three goals in eight appearances, and reported back to Riccarton for pre-season training in June.

He came on as a substitute in Hearts’ opening Premier Sports Cup tie at Peterhead on July 10, but since then has not managed any competitive game time.

Lower-league English sides are monitoring the situation and some have expressed interest in taking the 27-year-old back south of the Border.

Roberts joined Hearts from Ipswich Town having spent time on loan at Gillingham and Lincoln City in recent years.

A former England C internationalist, he struggled to adapt to life in Edinburgh during Covid 19 lockdowns. He often found himself alone with family and friends unable to travel north to visit.

That affected his morale and performances on the field. Tynecastle officials are willing to let the player go to restart his career elsewhere.