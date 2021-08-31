Jordan Roberts: Hearts winger completes move to Premiership rivals

Jordan Roberts has joined Motherwell. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 27-year-old has signed until January 3, 2022, the day after the Steelmen are due to play St Mirren.

Roberts has struggled to make an impact at Tynecastle since joining in the summer of 2020.

He made 12 appearances last season before joining Motherwell on loan at the end of the January transfer window.

