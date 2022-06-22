Jorge Grant agrees to Hearts move, Lawrence Shankland issue, plus news on Alex Cochrane deal

Club officials were this morning dealing with finer issues of a deal to bring the English defender back to Edinburgh from Brighton and Hove Albion. Provided there is no unexpected delay, he should put pen to paper in the next 48 hours.

Hearts are willing to pay Brighton a transfer fee for 22-year-old Cochrane, who impressed on loan at Tynecastle Park last season. He is keen to head to Scotland despite interest from English Championship sides Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City.

The bulk of an agreement is in place and, with only loose ends to tie up, Cochrane is preparing to commit his long-term future to Hearts ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Another transfer target, Jorge Grant, has verbally agreed to join Hearts and is now working to resolve issues with current club Peterborough United before they can release him from his contract.

The Edinburgh club offered significantly less than the £750,000 release clause in Grant’s contract and Peterborough reluctantly accepted.

He visited Edinburgh last weekend and held discussions at Riccarton. Talks with Peterborough are ongoing but the Evening News has learned that the midfielder is set on continuing his career at Tynecastle once he negotiates his exit from London Road. How long that might take is unclear at this stage.

Hearts’ move for Beerschot striker Lawrence Shankland is more complicated even though some progress was made recently. He is still in Belgium and, as of Wednesday morning, his club had yet to agree a transfer fee with Hearts.

Hearts signing targets Lawrence Shankland, Jorge Grant and Alex Cochrane.

They would potentially be willing to accept an initial payment of less than the £500,000 quoted and Shankland would be interested in the chance to work again with Robbie Neilson, Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest.

They signed him for Dundee United and helped him earn international recognition with Scotland. They now want to bring him to Hearts but financial negotiations are moving slower than expected between all parties.