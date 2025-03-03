Jorge Grant: Hearts didn't want it enough against Hibs this season

Tynecastle midfielder talks on the Edinburgh derby and top-six Scottish Premiership push

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jorge Grant looked the most ashen-faced Hearts derby goalscorer for many years on Sunday. Normally, a raking drive into the top corner away from home against your club’s greatest rivals would prompt cheerfulness, but the final scoreline stifled Grant’s personal joy. He left Easter Road with a distraught look on his face.

Martin Boyle’s early goal for Hibs was quickly equalised when Grant leathered the ball high beyond goalkeeper Jordan Smith moments later. Jack Iredale’s dipping half-volley in the second half decided the game 2-1 in favour of the hosts, leaving Hearts with only one victory from the last eight derby games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s disappointing. I felt like we played okay in the first half, but in the second half we weren't anywhere near it,” explained Grant. “They made a few changes and we just didn't deal with that and couldn't really get off the back foot. It was a really disappointing day. I felt like we had a lot of possession in the first half without really threatening too much, especially after the goal. It just wasn't to be and the second half was really disappointing.

“We felt like in the first half we controlled possession of the game in the mid-third. The only chances they really had was one down the side and the first goal. The feeling at half-time was that we could go on and win the game, of course. But yeah, it's probably not good enough from our side in the second half. It felt like we just didn't land on things and they did, and that's why they got the goal.”

Grant acknowledged the elation of scoring a superb goal in such an important game. “Yeah, it's a great feeling to score,” he said. “It felt like we didn't start too great and that was something that just fell to me and I hit it well. Obviously we wanted to push on from that, but it’s a feeling of ‘I'd rather score and win,’ to be honest. Or not score and win. It's just a disappointing day overall.”

Scottish Cup place at Hampden awaits but a top-six place is key to Europe

There cannot be undue time spent moping, for Hearts have more important business to attend to in the weeks ahead. Dundee travel south to Edinburgh for Friday night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final, followed by pivotal league fixtures which will determine whether the Tynecastle club secure a top-six place and, potentially, European football for next season. “We've got chances to bounce back with the Scottish Cup game,” said Grant. “That's what we've got to do, we've got to focus on the next one now and learn from this one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appetite will be everything and Grant conceded that Hearts have not shown enough of that in Edinburgh derbies this season. They drew 1-1 with Hibs in October and lost 2-1 at Tynecastle in December, so they need to reach the top six to earn another crack at their city neighbours this term. Grant gave an honest answer when asked to identify the problem in derbies.

“I'm not sure. I think the second half [on Sunday] was obvious,” he said. “I feel like we didn't win enough second balls. We didn't play our football. We didn't settle down on the ball like we did in the first half where we had control. So I feel like Sunday was more obvious in the second half. The other games I felt like, again, we didn't want it enough. I feel like we've been there or thereabouts, but when it matters most, we haven't pulled through as a team and individuals.”

Battling to get into the top six will be no less intense. “Of course. I think it's always been tight this year,” acknowledged Grant. “I think we've had a really good run. I think that's two defeats in the last ten or something like that. So we can't let that derail what we're trying to do and how we're trying to push forward. It's on to the next one.

“We've got a chance to get to Hampden this week. So I think we totally focus on that game. It's a chance to get to Hampden and a chance to prove to the fans that we can be better in a big game. I think we've got to focus on the positives. We have to learn from this, definitely. There are things that we will go over this week that we need to work on and learn on. But yeah, pushing forward, we've got a chance to get to Hampden.”