Here’s how the Hearts fans reacted to the result on social media:

@sortfranco: "Decent performance today. Pleased for Grant. He's needed this today. Goal and good performance. Ginnelly loves playing St Johnstone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@and95717641: "Well done hearts sheer class keep it up great game.”

Josh Ginnelly scores Hearts' second goal of the game. Picture: SNS

@J4MB05: "Can we play them every week and have 10 Ginos and Zander Clark please.”

@awayupingorgie: "Back to normality for hearts today a great win and good performance all round.a few shakey moments however that’s expected in a game.a great reply after the Motherwell game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@AldoScrim89: "Some of the patterns of play we put together - absolute chefs kiss. They weren't up to much, some chances of our own making, but a nice comfortable 3 points in Gorgie. Pleasing.”

@ChrissyWilson__: "About as comfortable a 3 points aa we’ve had all season. In total control. Ginnelly, Grant and Rowles excellent. McKay’s assist for the second brilliant. #HMFC ❤️”

@Dannyhmfc9151: "Much better!! Still need improvement for the double header vs Celtic though! #HMFC”

@IIWestyII: "Was a bit worried about the line up today with no Sibbick or Devlin but that was a good performance and a great result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@craigblack94: “Defensively brilliant. McKay, Gino and Shankland class again. Such a strange atmosphere in the ground today, definitely didn’t help the players in the first half. Can’t have that against Celtic in the cup.”

@anasthemanace51: "What a lush afternoon out in Gorgie!”

Message from the editor