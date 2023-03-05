'Jorge Grant needed that, can we have 10 of Josh Ginnelly, in total control': Hearts fans react to 3-0 win over St Johnstone
Hearts defeated St Johnstone 3-0 in the cinch Premiership on Saturday as two goals from Josh Ginnelly and another from Jorge Grant did the business at Tynecastle.
Here’s how the Hearts fans reacted to the result on social media:
@sortfranco: "Decent performance today. Pleased for Grant. He's needed this today. Goal and good performance. Ginnelly loves playing St Johnstone!”
@and95717641: "Well done hearts sheer class keep it up great game.”
@J4MB05: "Can we play them every week and have 10 Ginos and Zander Clark please.”
@awayupingorgie: "Back to normality for hearts today a great win and good performance all round.a few shakey moments however that’s expected in a game.a great reply after the Motherwell game.”
@AldoScrim89: "Some of the patterns of play we put together - absolute chefs kiss. They weren't up to much, some chances of our own making, but a nice comfortable 3 points in Gorgie. Pleasing.”
@ChrissyWilson__: "About as comfortable a 3 points aa we’ve had all season. In total control. Ginnelly, Grant and Rowles excellent. McKay’s assist for the second brilliant. #HMFC ❤️”
@Dannyhmfc9151: "Much better!! Still need improvement for the double header vs Celtic though! #HMFC”
@IIWestyII: "Was a bit worried about the line up today with no Sibbick or Devlin but that was a good performance and a great result.”
@craigblack94: “Defensively brilliant. McKay, Gino and Shankland class again. Such a strange atmosphere in the ground today, definitely didn’t help the players in the first half. Can’t have that against Celtic in the cup.”
@anasthemanace51: "What a lush afternoon out in Gorgie!”