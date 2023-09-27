Jorge Grant reveals why he was set to leave Hearts and what management told him about limited game time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last year has been tough for Jorge Grant. Moving to Hearts hasn’t gone as planned, so much so that he was set to leave last month little more than 12 months into a three-year contract. Might Tuesday night become a turning point for this amiable English midfielder? Game time will tell.

Grant simply isn’t playing often enough in a maroon shirt for his liking. The Viaplay Cup quarter-final at Kilmarnock was his first start of the season and only his second since Hearts changed manager back in April. So, scoring a perfectly-executed goal in a 2-1 win to reach the semi-finals strengthens the player’s case considerably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Football League clubs made moves to take Grant back south during the summer and he almost agreed a transfer near the end of the window. Finances did not work out and he remains in Edinburgh. For how long probably depends on performances and whether he can consistently produce the type of dynamic display showcased on Tuesday in front of head coach Steven Naismith.

“Naisy has been totally honest with me from day dot,” explained Grant. “He said that my chances will be limited so I knew that, when I get the opportunity, I need to perform and I feel like I did all right on Tuesday. It was important we got to Hampden for the semi-finals and we've done that. Now all we can do is focus on the next game and the next one after that.

“I feel like I train well all the time. I always work hard, so that's down to me on the training pitch to prove to the gaffer that he does need me in the team. Then, when I get the opportunities to come on off the bench or start like Tuesday night, then I show him what I've got.

“I was close to leaving towards the end of the window. It's one of those things – I want to play football. That's why I was looking elsewhere. Things don't happen sometimes and that might work in my favour now with getting a game. Hopefully I can get a run of games as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He certainly needs it. Grant has never started more than three games in a row for Hearts. Like many players, momentum is often intertwined with performance levels. He finds it difficult to peak whilst being shunted in and out of the starting line-up from week to week.

Jorge Grant wants to play more regularly at Hearts after scoring the winner on Tuesday night at Kilmarnock. Pic: SNS

“Last season I was a bit in and out. I didn't really get a clear run of games,” he acknowledged. “That's where I've got to do well: Come in, score goals when I can. I know I've got that in my locker. It's about doing that on a more consistent basis.”

There is still resolute belief within that he can convince Naismith to select him on a more frequent basis. “Of course. I feel I know my own abilities and I feel I can help the team. It's down to me proving that to him, then getting the opportunity, then doing it on the pitch.”

Tuesday was a decent start in that regard. Grant’s composed finish from Lawrence Shankland’s lay-off on 40 minutes put Hearts 1-0 up. Brad Lyons headed Kilmarnock level in the second half before Alex Lowry’s dramatic 92nd-minute winner sent the Edinburgh club to the semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was good [to score]. I haven't had that feeling for a while so it was really nice,” said Grant, operating in his favoured attacking midfield role. “I think that's where I can bring my best football. Tuesday night was a bit different because there were a lot of long balls and winning second balls. I was trying to find those pockets for myself to help out the team and, obviously, get a goal. There were moments when I probably could have done better in the final third but that comes with playing games.

“Obviously, we got a late winner. I felt we played really well in the first half, then probably came off it in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half and they got their goal. We showed good character to come back and win. Off the back of the weekend [defeat at St Mirren], we knew we had to go there and win. Now we just have to be consistent and take that into the weekend.”

Hearts supporters unveiled a banner before the Kilmarnock tie which read: “Funded by fans, ran by clowns. We deserve better.” Their protest at the club’s board came on the back of poor results prior to Tuesday but Grant stressed the vital role fans play at Tynecastle. “We need our supporters. We need them on our side,” he said. “It's about us making things happen on the pitch and getting them off their seats. I think we did that on Tuesday night. Hopefully they can be with us.

“We just know that we need to be better on the pitch and that will get the fans onside. We look at ourselves first and then do what we need to do on the pitch. That's what fans want – people to win games – and we need to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad