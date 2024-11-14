Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The midfielder is in the final year of his current deal

Seven months from the expiry of his Hearts contract, midfielder Jorge Grant is clear about what he wants for the future. He signed a three-year deal upon arriving at Tynecastle Park in summer 2022 and would like to extend that agreement before the season ends. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen.

Neil Critchley’s arrival as Hearts head coach last month gave Grant hope that his wish might be granted. Critchley tried to sign the player in 2021 whilst in charge at Blackpool, although Grant has not managed to cement a starting place since the pair finally began working together in Scotland. Five substitute appearances are his lot following a red card at Pittodrie before Critchley took over. The coming weeks and months, therefore, will be pivotal for the 29-year-old.

“I'd like to stay, of course,” said Grant when asked what he wants to happen at Hearts. “I really enjoy being here. My family's here, so I would like to stay. But that's not down to me. I need to prove myself on the pitch and obviously improve and get in the team. That [new contract] has not been discussed. I don't think that will be discussed until the club's ready to tell me whether they're going to give me a new one or not. But yes, obviously, I've just got to keep working hard, try and get back in the team and prove that I'm good enough to be here.

“Obviously, I haven't started a game since he [Critchley] has come in. I actually spoke to him before I joined Peterborough when he was Blackpool manager, so I knew him from before. He's told me what he wants from me coming off the bench. I've just got to try and do that and then get in the team and push on from there.

“I spoke to him before I signed for Peterborough when Blackpool got promoted to the Championship, but it just didn't happen and I went to Peterborough in the end. He obviously tried to sign me before so, yes, it's obviously a good thing and hopefully I can just get back in the team and improve.”

Critchley is merely seven games into his Hearts reign and his team are very much a work in progress. Those seven games were crammed into a 23-day period prior to international fortnight. “Yes, obviously, it's sometimes difficult when there's loads of games to get loads of information in,” explained Grant. “We're building up on the information and the things he wants from us on the pitch. Obviously, I think we're starting to show signs of that being implemented and we're doing really well with that.”

Meanwhile, striker Kenneth Vargas will have questions to answer at Hearts next week when he returns from international duty with Costa Rica. The 22-year-old spoke to ESPN in his country’s capital, San José, ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League double header against Panama. He revealed that he could leave Tynecastle in January, claiming he wants to play against better players and raising questions about the level of the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts officials are set to hold discussions with Vargas about his comments once he is back in Edinburgh. The player has two goals from 19 club appearances so far this season after his loan from CS Herediano was converted into a permanent transfer earlier this year. He is contracted to Hearts until 2029 but stated that other clubs are interested and that there is a minimum-fee release clause in the deal.

“Yes, it's no secret, Hearts is a great place, it's a great team, but one always looks for better options, the ability to show oneself and compete,” said Vargas. “I would like to go somewhere else where I can have a better place and compete more. I don't want my words to be misinterpreted, but I want more friction, to play against better-level players.

“There is a possibility that I could leave in January. It does not depend on me, there is a clause. If a team comes and pays, I am the one who has the final say, but these things are not in my hands. The clause is there. I have no problem negotiating. I still have a while left, until 2029, but from what I have been told there are clubs interested, there is a possibility that I could leave.

“I think changing teams is something personal. Scotland is a great place, but football-wise they don't have such a good level, everyone knows that, but I want to go to a better place. I can be in a comfort zone in my club, I always play, but I think that's what one looks for, to always be able to compete. Taking that into account, whatever I do with my team will benefit the national team.”

Vargas added that he expects Hearts would be open to the prospect of a deal on the right terms. “They themselves are the ones who tell me that, for them I am an object of exchange,” he said.