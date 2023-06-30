News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Josh Ginnelly 'agrees to join' English Championship side after Hearts exit

Josh Ginnelly has agreed to sign for Swansea City after leaving Hearts, according to reports.
By Craig Fowler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST

Sky Sports claim the 26-year-old is set to join the Swans after rejecting a new contract to remain at Tynecastle.

Four other English Championship clubs were in the hunt for the winger-turned-striker, along with Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv, but Ginnelly is understood to have chosen Michael Duff’s outfit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Preston North End attacker said goodbye to Hearts on Thursday after three years in Gorgie.

Josh Ginnelly left Hearts on Thursday after three years at Tynecastle. Picture: SNSJosh Ginnelly left Hearts on Thursday after three years at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS
Josh Ginnelly left Hearts on Thursday after three years at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Related topics:Josh GinnellySwansea CitySky SportsTynecastle