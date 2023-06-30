Josh Ginnelly 'agrees to join' English Championship side after Hearts exit
Josh Ginnelly has agreed to sign for Swansea City after leaving Hearts, according to reports.
By Craig Fowler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Sky Sports claim the 26-year-old is set to join the Swans after rejecting a new contract to remain at Tynecastle.
Four other English Championship clubs were in the hunt for the winger-turned-striker, along with Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv, but Ginnelly is understood to have chosen Michael Duff’s outfit.
The former Preston North End attacker said goodbye to Hearts on Thursday after three years in Gorgie.