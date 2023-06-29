Josh Ginnelly leaves Hearts after informing the Tynecastle club he sees his future elsewhere

Hearts have confirmed the departure of winger Josh Ginnelly after he rejected their offer of a new contract. He is now in talks with a number of clubs in England and abroad as he prepares to decide his next move.

Interest in Ginnelly grew during the second half of last season as he reached peak form. He scored 10 goals in his last 17 appearances for Hearts before his contract expired on May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh club put forward what they felt was a good offer to extend his stay in Scotland, but the player has decided to head for pastures new. Tynecastle officials released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the news.

It read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that Josh Ginnelly will not be returning to the club. Josh’s contract with the Jambos expired last month, and despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he has decided his future lies elsewhere. The club thanks Josh for his time in maroon and wishes him all the best with his next move.”

Ginnelly has received three concrete offers from teams in the English Championship, with others in League One also coveting his signature. He has also been in talks with several clubs abroad, including the Israeli side Maccabi Haifa. They can offer a potential route into the Champions League next season.

Ginnelly initially joined Hearts on loan from Preston North End in 2020 before signing a permanent two-year deal the following year upon their return to the Scottish Premiership.