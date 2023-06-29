It was announced on Thursday morning the 26-year-old had made the decision to leave the club after the expiration of his contract.

Ginnelly had been given three offers from the Tynecastle side to try and convince him to remain in Gorgie, where he’s been since initially joining on loan from Preston North End in the summer of 2020. However, with serious interest from down south and Israel side Maccabi Haifa, he has decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Shortly after his departure was announced by the club, Ginnelly took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the support he’s received over the past three years. He thanked the fans, his team-mates and the club’s medical staff, who helped him through an injury-ridden 2020/21 campaign.

Josh Ginnelly has left Hearts after the expiration of his contract. Picture: SNS

He also took the time to personally name-check Hearts head of operations Clare Cowan, who has been with the club for over 25 years in various roles including retail manager and head of communications.

"This has been one of the toughest decisions I've had to make but after taking time to reflect I've decided it's time for a different challenge,” he wrote.

“I'm so proud to have played for this amazing club and I feel so proud to look back and see how far we've come over the last three years. I've made friends for life in the teammates that I've met along the way and it's been an absolute pleasure to have played alongside you all.

“Thank you to all of the staff who coached me through injuries and helped me through one of the toughest times of my career.

“I also wanted to say a special thank you to Clare Cowan. Hearts wouldn't be Hearts if it wasn't for you. I wanted to say publicly that I hope you know how appreciated you are.

“Finally, thanks to all of the fans that have stuck by me throughout. You made my time at Hearts and I'll forever be grateful for the uplifts and constant support, some fan base.

“ALL THE BEST FOR THE FUTURE. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. GINO.”

