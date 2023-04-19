Josh Ginnelly set to return as Hearts reveal why he was left out against Hibs

A precautionary absence from last weekend’s Edinburgh derby has edged the Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly nearer a return from injury. He sat out the last two games to let niggling issues heal and could be ready in time for Saturday’s Premiership match with Ross County.

Ginnelly did not play against St Mirren or Hibs as Hearts missed his pace and energy in attack. He had scored six goals in 11 appearances before some minor injury problems caught up with him. Hearts management decided not to risk him at Easter Road in the hope that he will be available for County’s visit to Tynecastle Park.

“I think we should have him back,” said Steven Naismith, the Edinburgh club’s interim manager. “That's why he wasn't involved at the weekend, to minimise that risk that he maybe breaks down. Now we think he is over his issues, which then gives us another option going forward.

“He has a couple of niggles that have been bothering him and he has actually been playing through them. It's a combination of things, to be honest. We wanted to make sure he was past those niggly ones because they have a big impact on how you play. I didn't want to use him last week to potentially get a Gino that is not at the kind of level he has been at consistently this season. I didn't want to compromise on that because we have these six games still to come.”

After six straight defeats, Hearts need to beat County to revive their quest to finish third in the Premiership and secure European football.

